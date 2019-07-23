advertisement

Sore throat

23 July 2019

WATCH: What happens when your tonsils are removed?

A tonsillectomy is a routine, outpatient procedure to remove the tonsils. Watch how it happens.

The tonsils are the large glands at the back of the throat that normally help protect against infection. In some people who have frequent throat and ear infections, removing the tonsils can help reduce the number of infections.

