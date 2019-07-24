WATCH: You may have heard about laryngitis but how does it work - and what happens if it doesn't go away after a few weeks? If your larynx is still inflamed after three weeks you may have chronic laryngitis.

This is an inflammation of the part of your throat that holds your vocal cords. It's called the "larynx." Laryngitis can make you sound hoarse, and your voice may be very weak. Image credit: iStock