Silence your snore, save your romance

Roses are
red, violets are blue, sleep experts have a Valentine's Day gift idea for you.
A box of
chocolates and a candlelight dinner might seem romantic, but your partner might
also embrace a lifestyle change: no more snoring.
"While
snoring is disruptive to bed partners and can cause frustration in a
relationship, it can also be an indicator of a serious health problem,"
said Dr Kelly Carden, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine
(AASM).
"Snoring
is a common symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea, a chronic disease that
involves the repeated collapse of the upper airway during sleep," she
explained in an AASM news release. "When sleep apnoea is untreated, it can
increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes,
stroke and other health problems."
For
occasional snorers, the AASM offers this advice:
- Lose weight. Weight gain can worsen
snoring and lead to obstructive sleep apnoea. Shedding a couple of kilograms
might eliminate your snoring.
- Change positions. Some people find that they
snore while sleeping on their back. If this is the case, try sleeping on
your side instead.
- Avoid alcohol, muscle
relaxants and certain medications. Substances like these can relax your throat
or tongue muscles, leading to snoring.
- Get a diagnosis. If you're snoring loudly
each night, talk to your doctor about it or consult a sleep specialist.
Image credit: iStock