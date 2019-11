What impact does getting less than 7 hours of sleep have on your body? Recent studies show that a lack of sleep causes many significant changes that can negatively affect the body.

Stringr

Many think that getting by on 5 hours of sleep won't come back to bite them, but one of the bodily functions affected by your lack of sleep is that fat you're meant to metabolise, you end up storing.

Is it time to reconsider how many hours of sleep you want to get in tonight?

Image credit: iStock