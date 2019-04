WATCH: What if humans didn't have to sleep? But, what if we didn't need to sleep? What if we could spend our nap time doing something else?

We spend 33% of our lives sleeping. That's around 25 years wrapped up in bed, catching up on sleep!

Why am so tired?

But, what if we didn't need to sleep? What if we could spend our nap time doing something else? With more hours in the day, what couldn't we do?

Image credit: iStock