Home > Medical > Sleep Disorders > News 14 April 2019 WATCH: How long does it take you to fall asleep? There's a simple way to measure how long it takes you to fall asleep - \all you need is a bed, a baking tray, a teaspoon and a stop watch. 0 Sleep latency is the length of time that it takes to accomplish the transition from wakefullness to sleep. And there's a simple way to measure it. All you need is a bed, a baking tray, a tea spoon and a stop watch.Image credit: iStock Related articles Here's a must for teens with ADHD: Get a good night's sleep A new study has revealed that teenagers with ADHD need a good night's sleep – subjects showed significant declines in working memory, planning and organisation, emotional control, initiation and inhibition when they slept for only 6.5 hours a night. How allergies mess with your sleep and what you can do about it Tossing and turning, feeling congested, and waking up feeling the worse for wear? Allergies can wreak havoc on quality sleep. Here's why, and what you can do about it. Insomniac can go full two days without sleep He sleeps on average 20 minutes a night and frequently goes without sleep for up to two days at a time. Ask the Expert Sleep disorders expert Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors. Ask a question Questions posted to Sleep disorders expert questions answered by the expert Q: I accidentally drank my Dormonoct 2ml posted on 05/04/2019 Q: Finally being able to sleep posted on 05/04/2019 Q: Daytime nap extreme shivering posted on 04/04/2019 Q: Research Participants Required for Final Year Project posted on 06/03/2019 Q: Night terrors posted on 22/02/2019 Q: Can Trazodone be used to help with sleeping problems? posted on 12/02/2019 Q: 14 year old son has never slept well posted on 25/07/2018 Q: Jerking in middle of sleep posted on 18/07/2018 Q: I feel more refreshed after disturbed sleep posted on 17/07/2018 Q: Sleep too much posted on 13/07/2018 Q: I can't sleep during the day posted on 20/07/2016 Q: Sleeping disorder posted on 18/07/2016 Q: Ideal sleeping hour at 27 age posted on 18/07/2016 Q: Seizures while sleeping posted on 15/07/2016 Q: Potential sleeping disorder posted on 14/07/2016 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules