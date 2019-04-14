WATCH: How long does it take you to fall asleep? There's a simple way to measure how long it takes you to fall asleep - \all you need is a bed, a baking tray, a teaspoon and a stop watch.

Sleep latency is the length of time that it takes to accomplish the transition from wakefullness to sleep. And there's a simple way to measure it. All you need is a bed, a baking tray, a tea spoon and a stop watch. Image credit: iStock

Ask the Expert

Sleep disorders expert Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors. Ask a question

×