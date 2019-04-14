advertisement

Sleep Disorders

14 April 2019

WATCH: How long does it take you to fall asleep?

There's a simple way to measure how long it takes you to fall asleep - \all you need is a bed, a baking tray, a teaspoon and a stop watch.

Sleep latency is the length of time that it takes to accomplish the transition from wakefullness to sleep. And there's a simple way to measure it. All you need is a bed, a baking tray, a tea spoon and a stop watch.

Image credit: iStock

 

Ask the Expert

Sleep disorders expert

Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Sleep disorders expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 