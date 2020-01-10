Home > Medical > Sleep Disorders > News 10 January 2020 Naps may actually save your life A little snooze once or twice a week should do the trick. Stringr 0 Scientists recently revealed that napping once or twice a week reduces the risk of a heart attack or stroke.Image credit: iStock Related articles Here's a tip for living longer: Researchers reckon a nap once or twice a week could do the trick A new study reports the occasional nap appears to cut in half people's risk of heart attack, strokes and heart disease, compared with folks who never nap - more frequent napping provided no benefit. WATCH: What if humans didn't have to sleep? But, what if we didn't need to sleep? What if we could spend our nap time doing something else? A midday nap may be just the pick-me-up your blood pressure needs A study has found that midday sleep - a nap of around 49 minutes - appears to lower blood pressure levels a much as other lifestyle changes. Ask the Expert Sleep disorders expert Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors. Ask a question Questions posted to Sleep disorders expert questions answered by the expert Q: "Deep” vs ”light" sleep posted on 06/01/2020 Q: Insomnia posted on 28/12/2019 Q: Sleep deprivation and lifespan posted on 21/11/2019 Q: I can't sleep during the day posted on 20/07/2016 Q: Sleeping disorder posted on 18/07/2016 Q: Ideal sleeping hour at 27 age posted on 18/07/2016 Q: Seizures while sleeping posted on 15/07/2016 Q: Potential sleeping disorder posted on 14/07/2016 Q: Dangers of sleep apnea posted on 08/07/2016 Q: Issues with sleeping posted on 05/07/2016 Q: I can't sleep posted on 05/07/2016 Q: Combined use of Dormonoct sleeping pills and Dopaquil posted on 03/07/2016 Q: Ivedal posted on 25/06/2016 Q: Sleep apnea linked to ADHD/aspergers and voice problems posted on 21/06/2016 1 comment Q: Melatonin and magnesium posted on 20/06/2016 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules