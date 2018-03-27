Here's why you should be napping – and for just 30 minutes A nap can offer a quick recharge in the middle of a busy day.

Napping at work may not be such a bad thing after all. ~

While napping can't replace a good night's sleep, it can offer a quick recharge in the midst of a busy day.

Traditionally, employers don't encourage napping at work, but that kind of thinking may prove to be antiquated.

Feeling 'awesome'

According to a previous Health24 article, because of your circadian rhythm, it's also natural for your body to want to rest after being awake for around seven or eight hours.

According to recent research, extra sleep can help boost your memory, reduce stress and enhance your sex life. Naps can also make you "feel awesome".

In addition, napping may:

Curb your appetite

Protect your heart

Regulate your sex drive

Improve your focus

Improve your mental health

Help curb anxiety

Increases fitness

Lower your diabetes risk

Help prevent dementia

You only need 30 minutes

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF), an American nonprofit organisation that promotes understanding of sleep and sleep disorders, says a nap shouldn't be longer than 30 minutes, to prevent a groggy feeling when you wake up.

So where can you sneak in a few minutes of shuteye? The NSF offers these potential hideaways:

At home – Consider black-out shades and a white noise machine so your room will be as dark and least-distracting as possible.

– Consider black-out shades and a white noise machine so your room will be as dark and least-distracting as possible. Between classes – Lots of schools offer quiet areas that can be used to recharge during free time.

– Lots of schools offer quiet areas that can be used to recharge during free time. Outdoors – Fresh air is ideal for napping.

– Fresh air is ideal for napping. At work – If you have an office with a door, you have a suitable place for napping. For those in a cubicle, think about reserving a conference room.

– If you have an office with a door, you have a suitable place for napping. For those in a cubicle, think about reserving a conference room. At the gym – Many gyms have cushy chairs that may be ideal for napping.

Image credit: iStock