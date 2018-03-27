Here's why you should be napping – and for just 30 minutes

While napping can't replace a good night's sleep, it can offer a quick recharge in the midst of a busy day.
Traditionally, employers don't encourage napping at work, but that kind of thinking may prove to be antiquated.
Feeling 'awesome'
According to a previous Health24 article, because of your circadian rhythm, it's also natural for your body to want to rest after being awake for around seven or eight hours.
According to recent research, extra sleep can help boost your memory, reduce stress and enhance your sex life. Naps can also make you "feel awesome".
In addition, napping may:
- Curb your appetite
- Protect your heart
- Regulate your sex drive
- Improve your focus
- Improve your mental health
- Help curb anxiety
- Increases fitness
- Lower your diabetes risk
- Help prevent dementia
You only need 30 minutes
The National Sleep Foundation (NSF), an American nonprofit organisation that promotes understanding of sleep and sleep disorders, says a nap shouldn't be longer than 30 minutes, to prevent a groggy feeling when you wake up.
So where can you sneak in a few minutes of shuteye? The NSF offers these potential hideaways:
- At home – Consider black-out shades and a white noise machine so your room will be as dark and least-distracting as possible.
- Between classes – Lots of schools offer quiet areas that can be used to recharge during free time.
- Outdoors – Fresh air is ideal for napping.
- At work – If you have an office with a door, you have a suitable place for napping. For those in a cubicle, think about reserving a conference room.
- At the gym – Many gyms have cushy chairs that may be ideal for napping.
Image credit: iStock