WATCH: Living with narcolepsy Trying to live with your narcolepsy can be hard. But don't lose hope. There are ways to manage it successfully. Here are some tips that can help.

Narcolepsy is a disorder of your brain and nervous system. Your brain has trouble managing sleep/wake cycles. You sleep poorly, and you feel very drowsy during the day. You may fall asleep without warning at inappropriate and dangerous times. Trying to live with your narcolepsy can be hard. But don't lose hope. There are ways to manage it successfully. Image credit: iStock

Ask the Expert

Sleep disorders expert Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors. Ask a question

