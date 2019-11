Why can't I sleep? My mission to understand insomnia Sleep doesn't always come easily to some, and for some it's severe enough to be classified as insomnia.

Many people around the world struggle with something that's meant to come naturally – the simple act of falling asleep.

Leah Green is out to find out why curing insomnia is so hard when the problem seems so simple, especially when there are so many out there who dole out unsolicited, and often unfounded, advice.

Image credit: iStock