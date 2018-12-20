advertisement

Sleep Disorders

Featured sponsor
20 December 2018

Tips for improving your sleep habits

Here are some suggestions to make sure you get enough quality sleep.

0

Sleep is a complex biological process that helps you process new information, stay healthy and feel rested, the US National Library of Medicine says.

Don't lie in bed awake

Not getting enough sleep can trigger illness, poor performance in daily activities, memory loss and other health concerns, the agency adds.

Here are suggestions for getting enough quality sleep:

  • Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
  • Avoid caffeine, especially in the afternoon and evening.
  • Avoid nicotine.
  • Exercise regularly, but avoid exercise late in the day.
  • Avoid alcoholic drinks before bed.
  • Avoid large meals and beverages late at night.
  • Don't take a nap after 3pm.
  • Relax before bed.
  • Keep the temperature in your bedroom cool.
  • Eliminate distractions such as noises, bright lights, and a TV, computer or phone in the bedroom.
  • Get enough sunlight exposure during the day.
  • Don't lie in bed awake. If you can't sleep for 20 minutes, get up and do something relaxing.
  • See a doctor if you have continued trouble sleeping. You may have a sleep disorder, such as insomnia or sleep apnoea.

Image credit: iStock

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Sleep disorders expert

Dr Alison Bentley is a general practitioner who has consulted in sleep medicine and sleep disorders, in both adults and children of all ages, for almost 30 years. She also researches and publishes on a number of sleep-related topics both in formal research journals and lay publications including as editor of Sleep Matters, an educational newsletter on sleep disorders for doctors.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Sleep disorders expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: Ativan

    posted on 01/12/2018

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 