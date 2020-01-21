advertisement

Skin

21 January 2020

WATCH: Mum hid baby from strangers because of purple birthmarks

She was scared of people seeing her newborn daughter in public because of the port-wine stain birthmark covering 90% of her body.

The mum of a girl with "purple" birthmarks bravely admitted she hid her from strangers for SIX weeks after she was born - and even used filters in photos she posted online.

Image credit: SWNS

 
