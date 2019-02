WATCH: Meet the woman who sweats 10 times more than normal This woman sweats 10 times more than normal - it's so bad that it makes driving difficult, as her hands sweat so much that they slip off the steering wheel.

Twenty-year old Sophie Dwyer suffers from hyperhydrosis - a clinical disorder that leads to over-production by the sweat glands.

In Sophie's case, she sweats 10 times more than average, making basic tasks difficult - she faces the risk of her hands slipping off the steering wheel while driving, and has even had computers break down because of the excessive sweating in her hands.