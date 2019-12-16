The best way to shave your bikini line without getting ingrown hair Your vulva will thank you.

How can you avoid those dreadful ingrown hairs down there? ~

If you’re one of the 77 percent of women who shave their bikini line, then you know the full pain of a shave gone wrong resulting in bumps, ingrown hair and angry red skin. Sometimes it seems like they’re just part of the package when it comes to shaving ~down there~. (TBH, it makes it almost not worth it.)

What causes ingrown hair?

Ingrown hair occurs when your pubic hair curls back into the skin instead of growing to the surface of the skin after shaving, waxing or plucking the hair.

If you notice small round bumps or bumps filled with puss, you could have an ingrown hair. In certain instances, the skin around the ingrown hair may become hyperpigmented, making that specific area look darker than usual. And . . . you will feel it!

Most of us know how uncomfortable, painful and itchy they can be.

So is there even a good way to shave — or should you just splurge on a wax? Turns out, you can totally shave your pubic hair without getting all the bumps and irritation — you just have to be mindful of these seven expert tips.

1. Invest in a good bikini razor

Picking the right razor is the first step to ensuring your bikini line is smooth and bump-free. “If there are more blades, it dispenses more pressure, allowing each blade to cut with less force but more effect,” says Dr Dendy Engelman, of Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City. In other words, you’ll get a better, closer shave without risking a cut or irritation.

“Choosing a firm, sturdy razor with soothing strips will make a huge difference,” adds Eileen Bischoff, esthetician and hair-removal specialist at Eve Salon in New York City. While throwaways are great for use while travelling and can get the job done, they’re labelled “disposable” for a reason. “They’re not meant to be used for a month,” she says.



2. Prep to prevent ingrown hair on your bikini line

Before shaving your bikini area, spend about 10 minutes in warm water first. This will help soften the outer layer of your skin, making it easier to remove hair (and lessen your chances of getting razor burn), says Fumi Ozaki, an esthetician and electrologist in Redondo Beach, California. “After the 10 minutes is up, pat the skin dry to remove any excess water,” she says.

Once your bikini line has been cleaned and dried, Engelman suggests lightly exfoliating with a wet washcloth or a scrub to remove dead skin cells, allowing the blade to get closer to the skin. “It teases out any stubborn ingrown hairs prior to shaving,” she says.

3. Don’t skip shaving cream

You might think this shaving accessory is just a feel- and smell-good component to the process, but it’s way more than that. “When you shave, you’re shaving your skin, too,” says Bischoff. “If you don’t use enough shaving cream to create enough slip, you’ll lightly abrade your skin, leaving it irritated.” Ouch.

And similarly to that quality bikini shaver you’re supposed to buy, don’t just reach for a random, cheap shaving cream. “Use a good-quality shaving gel with a shortlist of moisturizing ingredients, like shea butter, olive oil, and coconut oil — these types of bases will give a proper buffer for your razor,” says Engelman.

Apply a very thin layer only to the area that needs to be shaved so you can see the skin and hair shaft underneath. “This is much safer, so there’s no need to move the blade back and forth on the skin,” says Ozaki.

4. Pay attention to your shaving direction

People have a lot of opinions about whether you should shave up or down on your bikini line, and the direction you shave does matter. “How you shave can be really, really important, especially for people who are prone to bumps,” says Bischoff. Going in a ton of different directions with your razor makes cuts and subsequent ingrown hairs more likely.

Shave in one direction — with the hair growth. Going against the grain of your hair makes irritation much more likely.

While gliding your razor gently along the bikini line, keep the blade downward without adding too much pressure. “One pass should be fine, especially if you’re using a razor that has many blades,” says Ozaki. “The more blades used, the fewer times you should feel the need to re-shave over this sensitive area.”

5. Calm your skin after shaving the bikini area

Wash off as soon as you put your razor down, and hold a cold compress to the area for 10 minutes to prevent irritation, says Ozaki. Apply an anti-redness serum (preferably fragrance-free) to further reduce your chances of experiencing razor burn. “I recommend tea tree oil, both a natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic, which can help calm razor burn,” says Engelman. “If you’ve really caused some irritation, more intense creams, like topical steroids, can be prescribed to reduce redness, swelling, and pain.”

6. Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise

It’s important to always hydrate and moisturise after shaving. “Apply an unscented, alcohol-free moisturiser to both sides of the bikini line to lock in the moisture and avoid over-drying, which leads to further irritation,” says Engelman. Bischoff suggests looking for products containing soothing aloe vera, as well as jojoba oil and vitamin E for hydration.

7. Clean your bikini razor

After every shave, make sure to sanitize your blades with rubbing alcohol and warm or hot water. If your razor looks rusty and you’ve been using it for a while, toss it out. “Replace old blades — ones you’ve used for more than five to seven shaves,” says Engelman.

You can also cut your losses (and avoid those red bumps) by storing blades in a clean, dry place so they don’t pick up bacteria sitting around in the shower.

Treating ingrown hair

If you’re currently dealing with ingrown hair, it’s no cause for major concern. They tend to clear up without any treatment. But if you start to feel like the hair is not growing back and the irritation is not going away – there are a few strategies you can apply to make it better:

Don’t remove hair in that area until your ingrown has healed as this could cause scarring and could further irritate ingrown hair increasing your discomfort

Slowly pull out the hair with a sterile tweezer once it starts to show above the skin, but don’t pull it out completely. Just keep pulling at it gradually overtime until the area is healed

Get a warm compress, this could even be a warm and wet cloth, and rub the area with the ingrown hair softly in a circular motion every time you take a shower.

If your ingrown hair seems to be getting worse overtime and the redness and inflammation aren’t getting better, make an appointment with your doctor. Your doctor will most likely prescribe a topical agent to help with the redness and inflammation

