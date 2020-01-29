How to avoid a breakout when you work out Experts from the American Academy of Dermatology explained that hitting the gym can cause oil, dirt and bacteria to build up on your skin and lead to acne.

While working out might boost your health and mood, it also might cause your skin to break out.

But don't kick your New Year's resolutions to the curb just yet, because dermatologists say that exercise-induced acne can be prevented.

Good hygiene while working out

Experts from the American Academy of Dermatology explained that hitting the gym can cause oil, dirt and bacteria to build up on your skin and lead to acne. Practicing good hygiene before, during and after your workouts is the key to keeping your skin glowing, the doctors advised.

"While exercise itself doesn't cause acne, the skin care habits you maintain around your workouts can significantly impact your skin," said dermatologist Dr Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand. "Since germs thrive at the gym, it's important to maintain good hygiene while working out to prevent clogged pores and the spread of harmful bacteria."

To keep your skin acne-free after exercising, Houshmand recommends:

Choose clean, loose-fitting clothes that don't rub against your skin.

Take any makeup off before working out.

Apply sunscreen on exposed skin when exercising outside.

Pat sweat off your body with a towel during your workout.

Clean shared equipment before using it.

Shower with warm water immediately after working out.

Change into clean clothes after showering.

"Keep in mind that acne can have many causes, including genetics, hormones, stress and medications," Houshmand said in an academy news release. "If you still have acne after following these tips, talk to a board-certified dermatologist, as there may be a different cause."

Image credit: iStock

