5 natural ways to treat ringworm What better way to treat irritating, unsightly ringworm than with natural home remedies?

Ringworm can be pretty annoying. It will cause your skin to itch and flake, which is irritating and unsightly. Ringworm is common in children, but adults can get it too.

The skin condition is caused by a keratin-eating fungus and its name comes from the ring-like appearance of the rash.

Ringworm can be picked up pretty much anywhere as the fungus is highly contagious.

There are various anti-bacterial and anti-fungal creams that you can use to tackle ringworm, but if you want to try something more natural and home-made, there are some great home remedies you can try.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is the superhero of natural antibacterial and antifungal treatments. Native to Australia, tea tree oil comes from the Melaleuca alternifolia tree. Its anti-fungal properties make it a great ingredient to combat ringworm.

Dilute a few drops of the oil in water. Then dab some onto a cotton ball and apply to the affected area. Do this two to three times a day.

Aloe vera

Much like tea tree oil, aloe vera is renowned for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties. There is an abundance of studies backing the healing properties of this plant. This succulent stores all of its goodness in its leaves. So, if you’re dealing with ringworm, break off a piece of a leaf and rub it on the fungus. If you’re not lucky enough to have this natural doctor in your backyard, you can always buy some aloe vera gel at a health store.

Turmeric

Turmeric is currently in the spotlight. You can find it everywhere, from face masks to arthritis remedies. As a member of the ginger family, this yellow plant has been used for years in various dishes, but people are now looking to it for its incredible healing properties.

To help get rid of ringworm, mix about half a teaspoon of turmeric with some coconut oil. Once it’s mixed well, apply it on the infected skin.

Epsom salt

Mix some Epsom salt with warm water and you'll have yourself a great natural exfoliant and antifungal treatment. Comprised of magnesium and sulphate, Epsom salt is great at removing any moisture that the fungus might be thriving on, while treating the infection at the same time.

You’ll need about a ¼ cup of Epsom salt and a cup of warm water. Apply regularly and generously.

Eucalyptus oil

The Australians might be on to something… Eucalyptus oil is a great natural way to treat pesky fungal infections. The oil is great for your skin and its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties will kill the fungus – plus it has a wonderful fresh smell.



Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to some warm water and apply to the affected area.

When to see the doctor

If the ringworm does not clear up in two weeks, or appears to be getting worse – i.e. blisters develop or it starts to spread to other parts of your body, you should consult your GP.

Image credit: iStock