5 home remedies for fungal infections Want to flush yeast out of your body? Have a look at these home remedies.

Tried and tested home remedies for fungal infections. ~

Examples of common fungal infections are athlete's foot, yeast infections, ringworm and onychomycosis.

These infections are usually treated with over-the-counter medications. Home remedies can be used in conjunction with medication or by themselves if the infection is mild. Don't ignore fungal infections, however – here's a guide for when to see the doctor.

These easy-to-find ingredients are a great help when treating less serious fungal infections.



Plain yoghurt

When treating a yeast infection, plain yoghurt with active cultures will reduce the growth of the fungi. Yoghurt is full of probiotics, which are bacteria that line your digestive tract and help your body's ability to absorb vital nutrients and combat infection.

The live active cultures in the yoghurt refer to the living organisms that essentially create yoghurt during fermentation. Most yoghurts are heated during the process which kill these beneficial organisms, so make sure you buy one that contains live Lactobacillus strains.

Coconut oil

A study published in the US National Library of Medicine found that coconut oil helped kill species of yeast.

This popular oil, extracted from the edible part of the fruit, however, works just as effectively as a remedy for fungal skin due to the presence of medium chain fatty acids. The fatty acids act as fungicides that destroy the infection when you dab it onto the affected skin area. If you're using it to treat a vaginal yeast infection, you can soak a warmed tampon in coconut oil before inserting it.

Garlic

The antibacterial properties of garlic are great for skin infections on any area. With some fungal infections found under the nail bed, which is hard to reach, applying crushed garlic is the best treatment.

Garlic also acts as an antibiotic, helping to speed up the recovery process as an added bonus.

Apple cider vinegar

Filled with antimicrobials, apple cider vinegar is a well-known treatment for any kind of fungal infection. Drinking diluted apple cider vinegar may help kill off infections while preventing them from spreading, and increasing recovery time.

Apple cider vinegar is naturally high in essential nutrients such as phosphorous, magnesium, calcium and potassium.

Cranberry juice

Although it is widely known that cranberry juice helps combat urinary tract infections, it is also effective against fungal growth conditions like yeast infections. Cranberry juice contains a substance that helps stop bacteria from sticking to mucous membranes.

Cranberry juice also helps to correct the pH levels of urine, which helps to prevent fungal growth.



Image credit: iStock



