6 tips from a spa expert for looking after your skin in winter

Winter is in full swing and you can feel the cold settling in your bones. Your skin might also not be looking its best – and the stress of the pandemic definitely isn't helping.

If you need a little help giving your skin a much-needed boost, take note of the wise words of Mandy Williams, head therapist at Amani Spa at Radisson Blu Waterfront in Cape Town.

You might just be able to avoid the customary zit outbreak before your next big Zoom meeting.

1. Don't skimp on your skincare routine

Everyone's routines have been pretty been much up-ended by the lockdown, but skipping your skin-care routine in isolation might cause long-term damage that will take a while to fix.

"Keep using those moisture-rich creams and lotions on your face and the rest of your body. And try to ensure that your routine includes regular exfoliation to remove old, dead skin cells and encourage circulation," says Williams.

2. Spoil yourself with a face mask

If your skin is in need of a jump start, buy a face mask from any big retailer. However, be sure you choose one that suits your skin type, says Williams.

For dry skin, opt for a moisturising and hydrating mask, while those fighting off acne should look for one that focuses on removing impurities.

3. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Sage advice that begs repeating: Make sure you keep the water flowing. In winter you tend to be less thirsty, thus leading to a dryer you.

"If cold water just isn’t your thing during winter, try warm lemon water. The lemon also provides much-needed vitamins and nutrients, so you score there too," recommends Williams.

4. Use a collagen supplement

Especially important for women, our body produces less and less collagen as we grow older – and stops altogether when we hit 40.

It's, however, never too early to start using a collagen supplement, which will reduce fine lines, wrinkles and any sagging.

5. Sunscreen is key

Sunscreen might be the last thing on your mind in winter, but you might need it when you're outside, enjoying a brisk escape from isolation.

"Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that also protects against blue light – the harmful UV light exposure from computers and phones. We are constantly exposed to blue light, thanks to the combination of lockdown and winter – as we spend a lot more time cuddled up in front of the screen," says Williams.

6. Check your diet

Sugar is a killer for healthy skin, and you might be more likely to "eat your feelings" with comfort food this winter.

If you're experiencing a skin breakout, check your diet and make sure you're getting enough of the right nutrients from vegetables and fruits. And the added bonus is that it will help your immune system fight off diseases.

Image credit: Unsplash