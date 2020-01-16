advertisement

Osteoporosis

16 January 2020

How smog could negatively affect your bones

A new study suggests that inhalation of polluting particles could lead to bone mass loss through the oxidative stress and inflammation caused by air pollution.

Air pollution not only raises the risk of lung cancer, stroke and respiratory diseases, but it is also bad for your bones, a new study suggests.

The study, done in India, looked at more than 3 700 people from 28 villages outside the city of Hyderabad.

Limited and inconclusive literature

The researchers estimated exposure of fine particulate air pollution and asked participants what fuel they used for cooking. Fine particulate air pollution consists of tiny particles measuring 2.5 micrometres and also black carbon.

Particle levels in the area were far higher than the maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, researchers said.

They then compared this information with bone density in participants' lumbar spine and left hip.

The conclusion: Exposure to high levels of fine particulate matter was linked to lower bone mass.

"This study contributes to the limited and inconclusive literature on air pollution and bone health," researcher Otavio Ranzani said in a news release.

He's a postdoctoral fellow at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain.

"Inhalation of polluting particles could lead to bone mass loss through the oxidative stress and inflammation caused by air pollution," Ranzani added.

The report was published online in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Image credit: iStock

 

Ask the Expert

Healthy Bones

Tereza is the CEO of the National Osteoporosis Foundation and worked as a Nursing Sister in the field of Osteoporosis for 18 years prior to her appointment with the Foundation. She used to be the Educational Officer for the Foundation and co-wrote the patient brochure on Osteoporosis. Read more

Ask a question

Questions posted to Healthy Bones

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 