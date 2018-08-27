How to read a doctor's prescription correctly Here's how to decipher your doctor's prescription.

We all need some clues to help us understand our doctor's prescription.

When you receive a prescription from your doctor, you might struggle to understand what is written on it.

Most blame it on doctors' notoriously poor penmanship, and while it is easy to blame bad handwriting for not being able to understand a prescription, that's not really where the problem lies.

Part of the reason why doctor's prescriptions are so difficult to decipher is the fact that they make use of Latin abbreviations and medical terminology that most of us don't understand.

This makes it challenging to understand a prescription – but it can be done.

Understanding the components of a prescription

Your prescription will always consist of a few staple components, such as names and contact numbers. Below this, your doctor will write the relevant drug information: