WATCH: What if antibiotics stopped working and caused a superbug apocalypse?

What if antibiotics stopped working and caused a superbug apocalypse? What if harmful germs and bacteria become immune to antibiotics?

Today, society is more medically advanced than ever before. And antibiotics are a major reason for why we stay healthy for longer.

But, more and more scientists are warning that a 'Post-Antibiotic Apocalypse' is looming - where antibiotics no longer work to tackle deadly illness and disease.

So, what if the worst case scenario really does happen? What if harmful germs and bacteria become immune to antibiotics? How long can the human race survive without our vital line of biological defence?

Image credit: iStock