The US has given the go-ahead for the sale of the world's costliest drug – and it costs more than R30m for a once-off dose US regulators have approved the sale a of gene therapy to treat childhood spinal muscular atrophy, which has been lauded for 'miraculous' results – at $2.125m (more than R30m) per single dose, making it the world's most expensive drug.

The treatment, Zolgensma, is a once-off dose, to treat childhood spinal muscular atrophy, a leading genetic cause of infant deaths.

According to the Reuters report, at the moment, other treatments on the market are costing almost $500 000 (more than R7m) a year.

The report says that the results of the first trial were "amazing", with children who were not expected to walk, or even swallow, or lift their heads, now able to move around and even run.

