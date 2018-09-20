Malaria reported in Limpopo – is this an outbreak? Cases of malaria have been reported in Limpopo province, but the Malaria Institute believes they have everything in place to control further infections.

Malaria is more prevalent in the Mopani and Vhembe districts of the province during the rainy season. ~

While some parts of Limpopo Province have reported cases of malaria, the Malaria Institute in the province has dismissed claims of an outbreak, saying everything is in place to control further infections.

The Limpopo Department of Health has already indicated that thousands of houses were fumigated throughout the five districts of the province since the launch of the anti-malaria campaign in Vhembe district in late August.

Unfounded scare

Apparently three children at Khujwana Village outside Tzaneen have been diagnosed with malaria and the institute’s Deputy Director of Programmes Manager, Erick Mabunda says there are only few cases in the Mopani and Vhembe districts and talk of an outbreak is simply an unfounded scare.

“We have cases that are coming up all over, but that is not an outbreak. Malaria is just here and there, and that is not surprise to us because we expected cases to come up now. Our teams will be starting to spray again soon,” said Mabunda.



“As of now, we have seen cases in Phaloborwa, Giyani and in Vhembe. However, the cases are not localised, they are scattered all over and are not that many,” he said.

A problem during the rainy season

Malaria is more prevalent in the Mopani and Vhembe districts of the province during the rainy season although recently it has been traced in other districts too. The provincial health department is determined to spray even in regions that are malaria prone, but have not reported any cases.

“Everything is well placed and our clinics have enough treatment and our teams will be starting with spraying now,” Mabunda said, adding that systems were in place to curb the spread of malaria.

Earlier in August 2018 the provincial health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana highlighted that the focus would be in the Vhembe and Mopani districts, and they would also increase the number of sprayers between August this year and February 2019 by employing more than 300 seasonal sprayers in addition to the 42 malaria spraying teams they already have. – Health-e News

