Symptoms of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Non-alcoholic
fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is often called a “silent disease” because many
people who are affected don’t have any symptoms. They may only be diagnosed
after liver-function tests reveal that their liver isn’t functioning as it
should.
Symptoms, if
they occur, may include dull abdominal pain over
the liver area. There may also be signs of acanthosis nigricans – dark patches
of skin in the back of the neck, under the arms or in other skin folds. This is
a marker of insulin resistance.
NAFLD is strongly associated with increased insulin resistance,
dyslipidaemia (high levels of fat in the blood), cardiovascular disease, and
fat in the abdominal region.
In its early
stages, the progression of NAFLD can be stopped by losing weight and exercising.
Reviewed by Dr
Mark Sonderup, B Pharm, MB ChB, FCP (SA). Senior Specialist, Division of
Hepatology, Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur
Hospital. July 2018.