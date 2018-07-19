Risk factors for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Lifestyle issues such as an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity
may put you at risk for overweight/obesity and, consequently, non-alcoholic
fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Research shows that
the prevalence of NAFLD steeply increases with increased body mass index (BMI)
and waist circumference.
If you’re already insulin resistant or have diabetes, high blood
pressure, high blood fat levels and/or the metabolic syndrome, you’re also at
increased risk for NAFLD.
If you have a family member with NAFLD, it’s worth talking to your
doctor about your risk. Studies among twins have shown that both simple fatty
liver (hepatic steatosis) and the formation of
an abnormally large amount of scar tissue in the liver (fibrosis) are heritable traits.
Ethnicity also plays a role. The prevalence of NAFLD in African
Americans appears to be lower than in other population groups in the United
States, with the burden of disease highest among Hispanics. In South Africa,
the African population group seems to be at
lower risk than the Indian, Mixed-Ancestry and Caucasian populations.
- The major risk factors for advanced disease include:
- Age (older than 45 years of age)
- Overweight/obesity
- Insulin resistance (this counts for
young, non-obese individuals too)
- Ethnicity
Reviewed by Dr
Mark Sonderup, B Pharm, MB ChB, FCP (SA). Senior Specialist, Division of
Hepatology, Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur
Hospital. July 2018.