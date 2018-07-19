How is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease diagnosed?

Early diagnosis of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is
important.
Up to 25% of people with NAFLD go
on to develop non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which may progress to
cirrhosis. But if NAFLD is detected and treated early, permanent liver damage
and life-threatening disease can be avoided.
Your doctor will use your medical history, a
physical examination and tests to diagnose NAFLD.
He or she will check in on your weight and physical
activity levels, and ask you about your diet and other lifestyle habits. During
the physical examination, your doctor will check for signs of insulin
resistance (e.g. darkened skin in your neck or armpits), cirrhosis and an
enlarged liver.
Tests may be used to determine if you have any underlying
conditions, if you have elevated liver enzyme levels, and if there is indeed a build-up
of fat in the liver (and how significant it is).
These tests may include:
- A full blood count
- Liver function tests
- Lipid profile tests
- Tests for chronic viral hepatitis
(hepatitis A, B, C and others)
- A fasting blood glucose test
- An abdominal ultrasound scan
- A computerised tomography (CT) scan
- A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan
Your doctor may also perform tests and examinations
to rule out the possibility of other conditions (e.g. Wilson’s disease and drug-induced
liver disease).
Biopsy
If your doctor suspects that you have NAFLD or
NASH, he or she may do a biopsy to assess the severity of the inflammation and
scarring in your liver. During a biopsy, a sample of tissue will be removed
from your liver and sent off for examination in a pathology lab.
Biopsy is the only test that can distinguish NASH
from other forms of liver disease, and is the gold standard for diagnosing
NAFLD. Note, however, that biopsy is usually reserved for people who are at
high risk of NASH, e.g. those who are obese, older than 45 years of age and/or
insulin resistant (or who already have type 2 diabetes).
Newer, non-invasive tests are also becoming more
widely available. These tests either measure levels of disease biomarkers
in the blood (e.g. the NAFLD fibrosis score) or liver stiffness (e.g. transient elastography). The machine
used for transient elastography (e.g. FibroscanR) may have built-in
functionality called “CAP” that can non-invasively measure fatty change in the
liver.
Note that you will be referred to a hepatologist, a doctor who specialises in
liver disease, if you have NASH.
Reviewed by Dr
Mark Sonderup, B Pharm, MB ChB, FCP (SA). Senior Specialist, Division of
Hepatology, Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur
Hospital. July 2018.