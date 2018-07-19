How can non-alcoholic fatty liver disease be prevented?

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cannot always be
prevented, but managing your weight, exercising regularly and following a
healthy, low-fat, carbohydrate-restricted diet can certainly reduce your risk.
It’s furthermore important to:
- Keep your blood-glucose levels under
control if you’re diabetic, pre-diabetic or insulin resistant.
- Keep your blood pressure within the
normal range with the help of a healthy lifestyle and, if prescribed,
medication.
- Keep your cholesterol and triglyceride
levels in check with a healthy lifestyle and, if prescribed, medication.
Also avoid things that can put extra pressure on your liver. For
example, use alcohol only in moderation (if at all) and check with your doctor
to see if any medication you’re taking could affect your liver. If so, discuss
alternatives.
Reviewed by Dr
Mark Sonderup, B Pharm, MB ChB, FCP (SA). Senior Specialist, Division of
Hepatology, Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur
Hospital. July 2018.