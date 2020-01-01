9 ways to cut down on drinking

Whether you're drinking too much or too often, or simply decided to give alcohol up as a resolution, drinking alcohol to excess is a habit that some people may want to better control.
Experts at the Harvard Medical School suggests several tips to curb drinking:
- Make a list of reasons to limit drinking.
- Stick to a limit on how much you will drink.
- Keep a diary of your drinking.
- Don't keep alcohol at home.
- Drink slowly, and never on an empty stomach.
- Choose alcohol-free days.
- Practice ways to say "no" to peer pressure.
- Keep busy with hobbies and other activities.
- Ask for support from friends and loved ones.
Experts strongly encourage checking with your doctor first, especially if you seem dependent on alcohol.
