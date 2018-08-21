Lactose intolerance can cause digestive problems, and symptoms usually
start to appear 30 minutes to two hours after eating or drinking foods that contain
lactose – a carbohydrate that’s present in milk and other dairy products.
It’s important to remember that individuals who don’t break down lactose
efficiently don’t all have lactose intolerance. Digestive problems only occur
in about one-third of individuals who can’t absorb lactose.
The most common symptoms* of lactose intolerance include:
- Diarrhoea (watery and acidic)
- Stomach cramps and pain
- Bloating
- Flatulence (wind/gas)
- Stomach rumbling and gurgling (borborygmi)
In young children, lactose intolerance also presents with weight loss
and failure to thrive.
Less
common symptoms include:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Urgency to go to the toilet
- Pain in the lower belly
- Constipation (rare)
- Systemic symptoms, including headache,
fatigue, vertigo, loss of concentration, muscle and joint pain, mouth ulcers,
urinary difficulties and cardiac arrhythmia. These symptoms occur in less than
20% of lactose-intolerant individuals.
What causes symptoms?
Unabsorbed
lactose produces an “osmotic load”, which causes water and electrolytes to move
into the intestines through osmosis. This results in diarrhoea.
Lactose is also
used as a substrate for bacteria in the colon. As the bacteria metabolise
(ferment) the lactose, they produce short-chain fatty acids and gasses
(hydrogen, carbon dioxide and methane), which results in bloating, flatulence,
pain and cramping.
A possible reason
for the systemic symptoms is the production of toxic metabolites during the
breakdown of lactose in the colon, which can alter cell signalling (the communication that occurs between and within each cell in our
bodies).
It’s important to
exclude cow’s milk allergy when these symptoms are present. Note that cow’s
milk allergy occurs in up to 20% of individuals with lactose intolerance.
Factors that affect
severity
The severity of lactose intolerance symptoms vary
greatly from person to person, and depends on certain factors, including:
- The amount of
lactose in the diet.
- The severity of the
lactase deficiency (mild, moderate or severe reductions in the amount of
lactase in the intestines).
- The lactase
activity within the intestines.
- The type of
response to the unabsorbed lactase. It’s unclear why people react differently
to unabsorbed lactase, but it relates to differences in the intestinal bacteria
(i.e. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria can produce lactase and help with the breakdown of the lactose).
- The sensitivity of
the person’s colon to lactose malabsoption and/or its metabolites.
- The form of food in
which the lactose is ingested, i.e. milk, yoghurt or cheese.
- The amount of fat
present with the lactose-containing food (the fat can worsen symptoms).
- The type of foods
eaten with the lactose.
Lactose
doses of 15-18g are generally well tolerated within a balanced diet. With
intakes greater than 18g, intolerance becomes more common. Quantities over 50g
will produce digestive symptoms in most individuals.
Congenital lactose intolerance
This refers to a very rare genetic disorder in
which, from birth, no lactase is produced by the small intestine. Congenital
lactose intolerance presents with intractable diarrhoea (severe, chronic diarrhoea) as soon as human milk or lactose-containing
formula is introduced to the baby.
This type
of lactose intolerance must be treated quickly, as continued use of
lactose-containing milk will result in weight loss, dehydration, electrolyte
losses and metabolic acidosis, which can be life threatening.
The
diarrhoea is treated within hours by substituting lactose-containing milk with
lactose-free formula milk.
Lactose intolerance vs. galactosaemia vs.
cow’s milk allergy
Lactose
intolerance is sometimes confused with galactosaemia. This is another rare
genetic disorder that is characterised by not being able to properly metabolise
galactose – another type of sugar found in milk. This is a serious condition in
which permanent damage occurs when galactose is consumed.
Removing
lactose from the diet results in the improvement of some of the symptoms, as
lactose is broken down into glucose and galactose. But individuals with this
disorder need to remove all sources of galactose from their diet.
Lactose intolerance
is also often confused with cow’s milk allergy, which involves the immune
system reacting to the protein in milk, leading to injury of the intestines.
Milk allergy occurs in infants within the first few months of life and
typically resolves within the first few years of life.
*Note: These symptoms can be caused by
several other gastrointestinal conditions. Their presence doesn’t automatically
confirm lactose intolerance.
Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian, BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition
and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August 2018.