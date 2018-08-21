Lactose intolerance – when to see a doctor?

Make
an appointment with your doctor if you often experience gastrointestinal
symptoms after eating or drinking dairy foods and beverages. It isn’t necessary
to see a gastroenterologist for lactose intolerance, but your doctor might
refer you to one if he or she feels that they’re not able to adequately help
you.
Here’s
how to prepare for your appointment:
- When you book your appointment, ask if
there’s anything you need to do before you see your doctor (e.g. restricting
your diet).
- Keep track of the number of servings
of dairy foods you have in a day, including milk, yoghurt, cottage cheese,
cheese and ice cream. This is easily done by keeping a food and symptoms diary
that includes everything you eat and drink and any symptoms you may be
experiencing (even if they seem unrelated to lactose intolerance).
- If you’ve tried cutting down your
dairy intake to see if your symptoms improve, let your doctor know if your
symptoms got better on the days you didn’t have diary.
- Make a list of all the medications and
supplements that you’re taking.
- Write down any questions you would
like to ask your doctor.
Dairy
foods are rich in calcium, which helps to keep your teeth and bones healthy. If
you’re severely lactose intolerant, and don’t eat any dairy, you may need to
have regular bone-density tests.
Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian,
BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August
2018.