Treating lactose intolerance

There’s no cure for lactose intolerance, as there’s no way of increasing the body’s production of lactase.

However, it is possible to manage the symptoms of lactose intolerance by changing your diet. The most obvious way to do this is to reduce the amount of lactose you ingest. This type of sugar is found in dairy products.

Most people with lactose intolerance can tolerate small or even moderate amounts of lactose. It’s generally thought that people with lactose intolerance can tolerate up to 18g of lactose spread throughout the day. Studies have even shown that some people with lactose intolerance can tolerate up to 12g of lactose in one sitting (the amount of lactose in 250ml of milk).

See table below for a comparison of the lactose content in some dairy foods:

With some trial and error, it’s possible to figure out how much lactose you can ingest without experiencing discomfort.

If you don’t want to give up dairy, you should be able to reduce your lactose-intolerance symptoms as follows:

Small portion sizes

Choosing smaller servings of dairy will decrease the likelihood of experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms.

Lactase supplements

Consider taking enzymes that help to digest lactose. These are available in tablet form and as drops. Tablets are taken just before a meal and drops can be added to milk. Note that lactase enzyme supplements are very effective for some people, but that the effectiveness of these products varies from person to person.

Lactose-free products

Products that contain lactase (e.g. lactose-free milk) are also available. The lactose will be digested by the lactase in the product, thereby requiring no lactose digestion by the individual ingesting it.

Have dairy foods with meals

One way to reduce the symptoms of lactose intolerance is to have dairy foods with meals. Meals, especially those that contain protein and fat, move through the stomach and the small intestines at a slower pace, thereby allowing more time for the (limited) lactase to digest the lactose.

Probiotics

Probiotics are bacteria that provide health benefits to individuals. Certain bacteria, specifically Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria, produce lactase and can help with the digestion of lactose. Probiotics have been shown to reduce the symptoms of lactose intolerance.

Lactose adaptation

It may be possible to train your body to tolerate lactose. By slowly increasing the amount of dairy foods you consume, and regularly including them in your diet, your body might be able to tolerate more lactose without developing symptoms. Increasing the amount of lactose that enter the colon changes the environment, which may change the way the bacteria handle the lactose. Since lactase is produced by bacteria in the colon, one theory is that increasing amounts of lactose trains the bacteria to produce more lactase. However, more research is needed to define a protocol on how to increase milk intake to improve lactose tolerance.

Did you know? Yoghurt and amasi (or maas) are generally well tolerated by lactose-intolerant individuals. This is because the bacteria used to make these foods contain lactase, which partially digests the lactase during storage.

Treating severe lactose intolerance

For individuals who are sensitive to even very small amounts of lactose, dietary restrictions become stricter. All food products and dishes containing dairy must be avoided.

Dairy is highly nutritious and contains important nutrients such as protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamins A, B12 and D, and riboflavin. Including dairy in the diet is linked to higher bone mineral density, which helps to reduce the risk of bone fractures as you get older. It has also been linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Eating less dairy foods, or removing them completely from your diet, can therefore mean that you’ll miss out on important nutrients.

The good news is that, with the help of a registered dietitian, it is possible to remove dairy completely and still follow a healthy, balanced diet.

Complete elimination of dairy foods

Lactose is found in many foods and drinks. If your lactose intolerance is severe, it’s important to eliminate all foods and drinks containing even small amounts of lactose from your diet.

Take note of the following list of lactose-containing foods and products:

Dairy foods, including cow’s milk, goat’s milk, sheep’s milk, yoghurt, cheese, cream, ice-cream and butter.

Foods that contain some form of dairy as an ingredient. Examples include salad cream, salad dressing, mayonnaise, biscuits, chocolates, boiled sweets, cakes, foods made with milk (e.g. quiche or scrambled eggs), some breads, some breakfast cereals, some processed meats, instant soups and sauces, instant potatoes, ready-made meals, sauces and gravies, desserts, custard, and ready mixes for cakes, pancakes, scones etc.

Some prescription, over-the-counter and complementary medicines contain small amounts of lactose. Always check in with your GP or pharmacist if you’re starting a new medication.

Always check the ingredient list of the foods and drinks that you want to consume to ensure that milk or lactose hasn’t been added. Other names for dairy, which may be used on food labels, include:

Milk

Milk solids

Milk powder

Whey

Whey protein

Milk casein

Curds

Milk sugar

Buttermilk

Cheese

Malted milk

Dry milk solids

Sour cream

Whey protein concentrate

Milk byproducts