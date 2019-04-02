Nurse drives kidney transplant patients 800km through the night to get to life-saving surgeries Two patients from Port Elizabeth were recently rushed to Cape Town to receive long-awaited kidney transplants – by a nurse who drove through the night to get them to their surgeries on time.

NRC NCBMH: (Left to right) Following the successful kidney transplant for patient Cally Williams, Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital enrolled nurse, Margaret Dankers who cared for Cally in hospital, is pictured with National Renal Care’s Sr Salome Siebritz; the patient's aunt, Mercia Heilbron; and Netcare’s transplant co-ordinator, Alexia Michaelides. Sr Siebritz and Cally Williams: Sr Salome Siebritz of National Renal Care (NRC) is photographed with kidney transplant patient, Cally Williams, at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital. Sr Siebritz travelled through the night to bring Cally, her aunt and another transplant patient to Cape Town from Port Elizabeth to be in time to undergo life-saving transplants. ~

Two Port Elizabeth patients awaiting life-saving kidney transplants recently received the phone call they had long been praying for. However, they had to be in Cape Town early the following morning to undergo transplant surgery as donor kidneys have to be transplanted within a certain time after becoming available.

Cally Williams had been reliant on dialysis for many years after suffering kidney failure. She had been on the waiting list for a donor kidney since 2013, and when that telephone call finally came, she and her family were overcome with emotion. "For our family, this was nothing short of a miracle,” explains Mercia Heilbron, who is Cally’s primary caregiver.

“After we received the news, we were desperately trying to find a way to get Cally to Cape Town in time or else Cally’s chance to receive this life-saving transplant would be lost.”

Anonymous patient

It was welcome news too for the staff at the National Renal Care (NRC) unit based at Netcare Cuyler Hospital in Uitenhage that Cally, one of the patients who had been dialysing at their unit, would finally receive the kidney transplant she needed. The other patient to receive a donor kidney, who has chosen to remain anonymous, had been undergoing renal dialysis at a state hospital.

Sr Salome Siebritz, who is one of the NRC nurses providing acute dialysis to patients in Port Elizabeth and surrounding areas, has known 25-year-old Cally for some five years. Although Sr Siebritz had never met the state patient before, she was anxious to find out how both patients would find their way to Cape Town at such short notice.

The last flight for the day from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town was due to take off a mere 30 minutes after the patients were contacted, which ruled out air travel as a transport option.

“There was not a moment to lose, and I immediately phoned Cally to make travelling arrangements as I was concerned that she would miss this opportunity, and had decided that I would drive her to Cape Town myself,” Sr Siebritz relates.

Strict timeframe

Sr Siebritz also contacted the other patient who needed to get to Cape Town and her offer to drive her too was gratefully accepted.

The NRC unit expressed their desire to contribute towards the costs of the journey. They spontaneously started a collection, and everyone from the doctors to the cleaning staff, as well as a number of patients were eager to make donations to help the two kidney recipients reach Cape Town in time.

It was critical for both patients that they reached their hospitals (Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital and Groote Schuur) within the strict timeframe for the transplants to be viable. Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Sr Siebritz and everyone who donated funds towards their travel, they were able to reach the hospital in time.

The money raised to cover the transport costs far exceeded expectations, and was even enough for Cally to fly home when she had recuperated sufficiently to be discharged.

Mercia Heilbron adds that she and her family are very grateful for the care and assistance from all concerned, particularly Sr Siebritz and most importantly, the organ donor and the donor’s family.

How to register as an organ donor

Mercia herself is registered as an organ donor with the Organ Donor Foundation, and encourages others to consider doing the same.

Chief executive officer of NRC, Robert Souter, commended Sr Siebritz and her colleagues for going the extra mile to assist their two patients.

“Our staff are always committed to ensuring the well-being of our patients. When a kidney becomes available and is a match for one of our patients, we recognise the importance of the opportunity for them,” he concluded.

According to Alexia Michaelides, one of Netcare’s transplant co-ordinators, there are around 4 000 individuals on the waiting list for donor organs in South Africa, and more than 2 000 awaiting kidney transplants.

To register as an organ donor or for more information contact the Organ Donor Foundation on their toll free number, 0800 22 66 11, or visit https://www.odf.org.za.

Image credit: Supplied