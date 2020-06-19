What local experts say about dexamethasone - labelled as a 'breakthrough' in Covid-19 treatment A trial found dexamethasone to be life-saving for critically ill Covid-19 patients. But can we fully trust this drug to treat patients? Three experts weigh in.

Dexamethasone has been hailed as a major breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment

This comes after the world's largest randomised clinical trial (RCT) of potential Covid-19 treatments

Health24 spoke to experts on whether SA should start using dexamethasone for critically ill Covid-19 patients

Dexamethasone made headlines this week after it emerged that it was the only drug to have made a significant difference to patient mortality from Covid-19. The drug was part of the Randomised Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial, a range of potential treatments tested for Covid-19 patients, Health24 reported.



But can we fully trust this drug hailed as a groundbreaking treatment? We spoke to Associate Professor Sean Wasserman, infectious diseases specialist at Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town; Dr Jantjie Taljaard, infectious disease specialist at Tygerberg Hospital, Stellenbosch University; and Professor Francois Venter, director of Ezintsha, deputy executive director of Wits RHI, and member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC).

Why dexamethasone?

Jantijie explains that the theoretical basis for this drug is the fact that it is a potent anti-inflammatory. The main problem in Covid-19 patients who deteriorate after a week or more of infection, is the severe inflammatory reaction that develops in response to the respiratory tract infection – also known as a "cytokine storm". This complication is also well described in other viral respiratory tract infections like SARS and influenza, Jantjie adds.

“The cytokine storm, among other things, results in a condition called ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), and other systemic complications including an increased tendency for clotting. So it makes sense that if one can avoid or suppress the cytokine storm with a potent anti-inflammatory, one may be able to attenuate the severe complications of Covid-19 and prevent mortality.”

Considering side effects for Covid-19 patients

Most drugs produce several side effects, and dexamethasone is no different. According to Wasserman, dexamethasone is a synthetic steroid drug that is widely used for many inflammatory conditions and certain cancers, and has well-established side effects with short term use, such as increased glucose and blood pressure. However, Wasserman says that these side effects are predictable and often not serious.

Venter supports this stance, saying that “the side effects of this course is probably relatively acceptable, as it is so short”.

However, Wasserman also said that the following should be considered: “Preliminary results from the RECOVERY trial reported the overall effect of dexamethasone on survival, but did not provide details about specific side effects when used for Covid pneumonia."

Should we then use the trial results as definitive guidance?

