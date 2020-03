WATCH | Will Covid-19 make people with HIV sicker than others? As the numbers of those infected with COVID-19 continue to rise in South Africa, we look at what this could mean for those with HIV.

With almost 8-million HIV positive people living in South Africa, Bhekisisa takes a look at what Covid-19 could mean for them.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Image credit: Delwyn Verasamy, Bhekisisa