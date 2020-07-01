WATCH | Why are scientists testing a TB vaccine to see if it protects against Covid-19? Will BCG protect you from the coronavirus? There isn’t enough solid evidence to back this claim. But here’s why some scientists think it’s worth looking into.

Research suggests that this TB jab could help protect people from Covid-19

There are at least 11 trials underway worldwide trying to prove this, including one in South Africa

These trials could hold the key to understanding whether it is possible to train your immune system

Can the BCG vaccine protect you from Covid-19? Not all scientists agree, but here’s why trials underway around the world can help provide definitive answers.

Image credit: MSF