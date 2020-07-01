advertisement

Infectious Diseases

01 July 2020

WATCH | Why are scientists testing a TB vaccine to see if it protects against Covid-19?

Will BCG protect you from the coronavirus? There isn’t enough solid evidence to back this claim. But here’s why some scientists think it’s worth looking into.

  • Research suggests that this TB jab could help protect people from Covid-19
  • There are at least 11 trials underway worldwide trying to prove this, including one in South Africa
  • These trials could hold the key to understanding whether it is possible to train your immune system

Can the BCG vaccine protect you from Covid-19? Not all scientists agree, but here’s why trials underway around the world can help provide definitive answers.

*This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Image credit: MSF

Dylan Bush and Aisha Abdool Karim

 
