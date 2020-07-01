WATCH | Why are scientists testing a TB vaccine to see if it protects against Covid-19?

- Research suggests that this TB jab could help protect people from Covid-19
- There are at least 11 trials underway worldwide trying to prove this, including one in South Africa
- These trials could hold the key to understanding whether it is possible to train your immune system
Can the BCG vaccine protect you from Covid-19? Not all scientists agree, but here’s why trials underway around the world can help provide definitive answers.
Image credit: MSF
Dylan Bush and Aisha Abdool Karim