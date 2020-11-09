WATCH | The new tests on the block: South Africa adds a new Covid test to its tool kit

- Increasing the amount of testing for Covid-19 is the best way to see how widespread the outbreak is
- South Africa recently approved its third kind of coronavirus test — an antigen test
- But how does it work and what sets it apart from the others on offer?
Along with reopening international borders under Level 1 lockdown, South Africa started to roll out the tests at points of entry in October.
As more become available, they will also be introduced into the country’s community surveillance programme.
But how does an antigen test work and what sets it apart from the others on offer?
Image credit: Flickr
Aisha Abdool Karim and Dylan Bush