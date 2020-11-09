WATCH | The new tests on the block: South Africa adds a new Covid test to its tool kit Did you know that South Africa has approved a third type of coronavirus test?

Increasing the amount of testing for Covid-19 is the best way to see how widespread the outbreak is

South Africa recently approved its third kind of coronavirus test — an antigen test

But how does it work and what sets it apart from the others on offer?

Along with reopening international borders under Level 1 lockdown, South Africa started to roll out the tests at points of entry in October.



As more become available, they will also be introduced into the country’s community surveillance programme.



