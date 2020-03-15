WATCH | The new coronavirus has mutated: Should we be more fearful?

Researchers in China have found that there are two different types of the new coronavirus (designated as L and S type) that are causing infections worldwide.
They found the L type virus was prevalent in the early stages of the outbreak, and was more aggressive. The frequency and virulence of the virus have since decreased since early January.
The S type, they said, was found to be the ancestral strain – evolutionarily older and less aggressive.
Image credit: Getty Images