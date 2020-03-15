WATCH | The new coronavirus has mutated: Should we be more fearful? There are two types of the new coronavirus, and one is more aggressive. Should we be worried?

Researchers in China have found that there are two different types of the new coronavirus (designated as L and S type) that are causing infections worldwide.

They found the L type virus was prevalent in the early stages of the outbreak, and was more aggressive. The frequency and virulence of the virus have since decreased since early January.

The S type, they said, was found to be the ancestral strain – evolutionarily older and less aggressive.

Image credit: Getty Images