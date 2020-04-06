advertisement

Infectious Diseases

06 April 2020

WATCH | Struggling with working from home? Here's how to make a success of it and avoid burnout

Thousands of South Africans are working from home with lockdown in full swing - local psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, shares tips on how to remain safe and sane.

You might feel like working from home during lockdown is synonymous with being in a trapped space, and you might even be more likely to experience burnout, but South African psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, shares some tips to make the adjustment a little bit easier.

Image: Westend61/Getty

Video edited by Zakiyah Ebrahim

 
