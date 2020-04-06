WATCH | Struggling with working from home? Here's how to make a success of it and avoid burnout

You might feel like working from home during lockdown is synonymous with being in a trapped space, and you might even be more likely to experience burnout, but South African psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, shares some tips to make the adjustment a little bit easier.
Image: Westend61/Getty
Video edited by Zakiyah Ebrahim