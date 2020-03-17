WATCH | Science experiment shows the effect of washing your hands A woman turned to science in a bid to show her children just how effective washing your hands is when trying to protect against germs.

Teaching children to wash their hands can be a challenging feat. It can be even more challenging when you're teaching them about the new coronavirus and you need them to do it for 20 seconds or longer.

But this woman decided to make this lesson fun and fascinating for her children, and used science to prove why hand washing is of utmost importance when trying to protect against germs.

Image credit: iStock