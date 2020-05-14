advertisement

Infectious Diseases

14 May 2020

WATCH | Losing track of what day it is? This is why

If your week is starting to feel like one long blur during lockdown, you are not alone. There is a name for this phenomenon.

Stringr

If you constantly have to check what day it is during lockdown, you are certainly not alone. This is a common phenomenon, also known as temporal dissociation, where your normal perception of time might be warped. 

READ MORE | Does too much screen time stunt toddlers' brains?

READ MORE | 5 tips for eating healthier during the coronavirus lockdown 

WATCH | Struggling with working from home? Here's how to make a success of it and avoid burnout

Image credit: Eric Rothermel on Unsplash

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 