Infectious Diseases

18 May 2020

WATCH | How does soap use help in tackling a virus?

We've been advised to wash our hands with soap and water, as it is the best way to get rid of viruses. But how exactly does it do this?

Turns out, the substances in soap are really special. Watch the video to find out how soap helps to kill viruses, such as coronaviruses.

Image: CDC on Unsplash

 
