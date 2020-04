WATCH | Covid-19: The facts about chloroquine With information about the new coronavirus spreading faster than the virus itself, you may be hearing a lot about chloroquine as a treatment. We give you the facts.

With so much information about the new coronavirus flying around, it’s hard to keep up with the facts. Here’s everything you need to know about chloroquine in 2 minutes.

*This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Image Credit: Unsplash