advertisement

Infectious Diseases

28 May 2020

WATCH | Covid-19: How healthcare professionals should be putting on and removing PPE

Professor Marc Mendelson from the University of Cape Town explains the step-by-step process of putting on and removing PPE for health staff managing infected Covid-19 patients.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical in protecting people and healthcare workers from infections. Professor Marc Mendelson, Head of Infectious Diseases Division at the University of Cape Town, guides health professionals through the fitting and removing of their PPE with a step-by-step process.

WATCH | Tygerberg Hospital staff protest over PPE, transport on International Nurses Day

READ | Mkhize reiterates that nurses without PPE will not be allowed to care for patients

READ | Covid-19: PPE for workers is crucial, Ekurhuleni mayor tells owners at Boksburg shopping centre

Image: UCT Department of Medicine

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 