28 May 2020
WATCH | Covid-19: How healthcare professionals should be putting on and removing PPE
Professor Marc Mendelson from the University of Cape Town explains the step-by-step process of putting on and removing PPE for health staff managing infected Covid-19 patients.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical in protecting people and healthcare workers from infections. Professor Marc Mendelson, Head of Infectious Diseases Division at the University of Cape Town, guides health professionals through the fitting and removing of their PPE with a step-by-step process.
WATCH | Tygerberg Hospital staff protest over PPE, transport on International Nurses Day
READ | Mkhize reiterates that nurses without PPE will not be allowed to care for patients
READ | Covid-19: PPE for workers is crucial, Ekurhuleni mayor tells owners at Boksburg shopping centre
Image: UCT Department of Medicine
Related articles
Front-line staff at the Netcare Pelonomi Private Hospital in Bloemfontein received a much-needed donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the tough battle against the coronavirus (Covid-19).
A special event to commemorate International Nurses Day at Tygerberg Hospital was interrupted by protesting staff, who charge that they do not have adequate protective gear and are suffering with the expense of travelling to work during the lockdown.
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has affirmed his department's commitment that no nurse will be allowed to care for patients without the appropriate protective equipment as the country battles the spread of Covid-19.