WATCH | Covid-19: How healthcare professionals should be putting on and removing PPE

PPE gear donated to hospital Front-line staff at the Netcare Pelonomi Private Hospital in Bloemfontein received a much-needed donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the tough battle against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

WATCH | Tygerberg Hospital staff protest over PPE, transport on International Nurses Day A special event to commemorate International Nurses Day at Tygerberg Hospital was interrupted by protesting staff, who charge that they do not have adequate protective gear and are suffering with the expense of travelling to work during the lockdown.