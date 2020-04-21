Updated 21 April 2020
WATCH | Coronavirus: What does asymptomatic mean?
Many people infected with the new coronavirus show no signs of the disease. This is called being asymptomatic.
Researchers recently warned of the importance of documenting even the mildest, asymptomatic cases as people who carry the Covid-19 virus without any knowledge thereof can cause a large number of infections as they spread the virus.
Image credit: Getty Images