WATCH | Coronavirus sparks generational tensions Government and scientific officials have said that young people who ignore suspensions and recommendations to stop the spread of the coronavirus is a growing problem.

Major cities are concerned with significant youth culture as "lockdown parties" have emerged in which large numbers of young people congregate.

There has been a "Boomerremover" hashtag trending on Twitter, it said to be a nickname for the coronavirus among baby boomers. The hashtag refers to the increased vulnerability of deaths for the baby boomer generation, but politicians have been calling them out on their behaviour on social media.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in SA: All the confirmed cases

READ MORE | Coronavirus: What are the criteria for a suspected case?

READ MORE | Coronavirus: Basic protective measures

Image credit: iStock