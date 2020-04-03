WATCH | Coronavirus lockdown: 'It’s really important that you keep the social connections going'

Uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic can worsen your anxiety, especially if you're going to be alone during the next 21 days. Local psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, gives us some practical tips on how to prepare, and not panic, during this trying time.
Image: Anthony Tran on Unsplash
Video edited by Zakiyah Ebrahim