advertisement

Infectious Diseases

Updated 03 April 2020

WATCH | Coronavirus lockdown: 'It’s really important that you keep the social connections going'

Local psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, explains how one can manage one's stress and anxiety during the national 21-day lockdown.

Uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic can worsen your anxiety, especially if you're going to be alone during the next 21 days. Local psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, gives us some practical tips on how to prepare, and not panic, during this trying time.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in SA: All the confirmed cases

READ MORE | Coronavirus: What are the criteria for a suspected case?

READ MORE | Coronavirus: Basic protective measures

Image: Anthony Tran on Unsplash

Video edited by Zakiyah Ebrahim

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 