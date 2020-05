UV light won't treat Covid-19 – but it might disinfect medical gear It's not known how much UV-C radiation is required to fully disinfect complex equipment like masks, because one has to get the light to the inside of the mask.

LISTEN | Is it time to buy a cloth mask? Wearing a cloth mask won’t protect you from the new coronavirus, but it will protect those around you if you’re infected. Confused? Listen to what Salim Abdool Karim had to say in his presentation.