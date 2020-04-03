WATCH | Coronavirus: Cooped up with loved ones during lockdown? Here’s how to survive Local psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, shares tips on how we can survive each other, and not just the virus, during the lockdown.

While the coronavirus pandemic is spreading panic and becoming a nightmare for people around the world, going into lockdown for 21 days can be even more stressful, especially if you're isolated with your loved ones – and things start to get a little heated.

South African psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, explains the importance of having boundaries in this kind of situation.

Image: Skynesher/Getty