WATCH | Can you self-isolate your pet? With fears growing over the coronavirus pandemic, animal owners are wondering if they should self-isolate their pets.

Even though there have been reports that a dog in Hong Kong was infected with low levels of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no evidence to show that pets can fall ill or spread the Covid-19 virus.

Rather, the virus is spread from human-to-human, with very little research to support the human-to-animal spread.

Image credit: Getty Images

