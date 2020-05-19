advertisement

Infectious Diseases

19 May 2020

WATCH | 4 ways to stay motivated while working during the Covid-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has suddenly changed how people work, but the pressure is on to cope and stay motivated. These tips may help.

Struggling with the sudden change in your professional life? It may be hard to focus on work while the coronavirus pandemic may cause a lot of stress, anxiety and fatigue. If you are under financial pressure, you may feel even more overwhelmed and have a hard time to cope by simply living day to day. 

ALSO WATCH | Struggling with working from home? Here's how to make a success of it and avoid burnout

READ MORE | When income drops, young adults' brains may suffer 

READ MORE | 8 things never to say to a person with anxiety disorder

Image credit: Allie on Unsplash

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 